SafeInsure Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,426.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $530,927.67 and approximately $21,426.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 200% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 715.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001246 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,229,645 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

