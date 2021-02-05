Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 6.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.72. 5,357,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,291,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

