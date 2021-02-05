Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (SZG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR: SZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €22.90 ($26.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €15.80 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR:SZG traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €21.97 ($25.85). The stock had a trading volume of 69,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.77 and its 200-day moving average is €16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €23.50 ($27.65). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

