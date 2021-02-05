Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 56,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.