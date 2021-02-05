Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.04

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $14.30. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 1,298,785 shares.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

