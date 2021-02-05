Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

