Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.