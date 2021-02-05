Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Down 3.7%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

