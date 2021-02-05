Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock traded up C$1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.46. 171,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.56. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

Get Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) alerts:

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9211309 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.