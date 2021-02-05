Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

