Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.44.
About Saputo
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.