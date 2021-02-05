Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.