Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Feb 5th, 2021


Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Saputo stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.



