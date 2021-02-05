Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Saputo stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

