Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Saputo stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.