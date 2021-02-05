Savior LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5,079.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.0% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.88. The stock had a trading volume of 273,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,668. The company has a market capitalization of $716.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

