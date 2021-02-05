Savior LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN comprises 5.7% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 8.30% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 248.8% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.