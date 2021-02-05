Scala Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,064.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $3,064.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00164585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00066553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00083413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00239753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00046017 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,503,307,608 coins and its circulating supply is 9,703,307,608 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.