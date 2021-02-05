ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

ScanSource stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $761.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in ScanSource by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

