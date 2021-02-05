Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

