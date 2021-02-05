Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.00

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 191724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £260.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.85.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

