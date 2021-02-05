Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,048.05

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,048.05 and traded as high as $3,564.00. Schroders shares last traded at $3,560.00, with a volume of 225,417 shares trading hands.

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,438.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,048.05. The company has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

