Schwab Charitable Fund Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

GOOG traded up $9.37 on Friday, hitting $2,071.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,793.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,653.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

