Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Shares of 25,268 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $815,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

