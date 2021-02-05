Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $30.12 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 36,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.51. 158,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,448,668. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

