Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $8,360,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. 27,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,043. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

