Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,384.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

