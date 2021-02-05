Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.