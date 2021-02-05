Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.93

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 5751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

