Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.