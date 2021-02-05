Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,296 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 765,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.