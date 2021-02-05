Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $72.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

