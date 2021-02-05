Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

