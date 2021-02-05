SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.45. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 4,280 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of 235.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

