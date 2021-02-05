Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $10.43. Scienjoy shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Scienjoy from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $283.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.59 million for the quarter.

About Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co, Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

