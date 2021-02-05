Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

