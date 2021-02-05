Scorum Coins 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,667.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Scorum Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $145,261.98 and approximately $4,667.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

