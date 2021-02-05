Scorum Coins (SCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,912.13

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $154,912.13 and $3,364.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00156116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00086059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065753 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00239271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

