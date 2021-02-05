Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $36.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF remained flat at $$19.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604. Interfor has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

