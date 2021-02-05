Scotiabank Comments on The Mosaic Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of MOS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.