Scotiabank Raises Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$36.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

Shares of IFP traded up C$1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.68. Interfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.