ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $209.16

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and traded as high as $210.00. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 15,951 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.05. The stock has a market cap of £76.79 million and a PE ratio of -34.83.

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

