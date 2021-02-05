SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.64 and last traded at $256.76. 3,385,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,656,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

