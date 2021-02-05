Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Up 15.2%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $190.61. 3,173,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,122,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 32,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
