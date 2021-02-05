Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AFRM stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. 27,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,547. Affirm has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

