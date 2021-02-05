Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.77. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $272.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.36. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

