Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading Up 9.9%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 2,002,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,920,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.49.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

