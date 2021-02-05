Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.31

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $91.09 million and $520,872.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00314013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00035816 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01700385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

