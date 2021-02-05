Security Asset Management Buys 16,056 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

