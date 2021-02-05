Seele-N 1-Day Volume Hits $9.20 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

