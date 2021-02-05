Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Shares Up 57.1%

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) traded up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,275,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 224,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

