Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

