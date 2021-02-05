Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 916,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,781,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

NYSE:SRE opened at $126.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

